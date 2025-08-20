Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has emphasised that the country’s soil will never be used against its neighbours during talks with his Chinese counterpart, Minister Wang Yi, on Wednesday, marking Wang’s second trip to Kabul since March 2022.

Ahead of a trilateral meeting between the Chinese, Afghan and Pakistani top diplomats, Wang and Muttaqi held a bilateral meeting, discussing cooperation between the two countries in various fields, said a statement by the Afghan Foreign Ministry.

He made “practical proposals” regarding the expansion of economic cooperation between Afghanistan and China, particularly in the areas of transportation, banking, and balancing trade, said the statement.

According to the Afghan statement, Wang described ties with Kabul as “progressing and considered the expansion of cooperation in various fields noteworthy.”

“The relevant institutions of both countries are working to further increase Afghanistan’s exports to China,” Wang said, adding that Beijing is eager to support the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).