INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
Afghan soil won't be used against neighbours, top Taliban official says in talks with China
Amir Khan Muttaqi also describes ties with China as “progressing” and says Kabul considers China “a good trading partner,” as the bilateral trade has reached $1 billion.
Afghanistan's acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi hosts meeting with Chinese and Pakistani special envoys Yue Xiaoyong and Mohammad Sadiq. / Photo: Xinhua / Others
August 20, 2025

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has emphasised that the country’s soil will never be used against its neighbours during talks with his Chinese counterpart, Minister Wang Yi, on Wednesday, marking Wang’s second trip to Kabul since March 2022.

Ahead of a trilateral meeting between the Chinese, Afghan and Pakistani top diplomats, Wang and Muttaqi held a bilateral meeting, discussing cooperation between the two countries in various fields, said a statement by the Afghan Foreign Ministry.

He made “practical proposals” regarding the expansion of economic cooperation between Afghanistan and China, particularly in the areas of transportation, banking, and balancing trade, said the statement.

According to the Afghan statement, Wang described ties with Kabul as “progressing and considered the expansion of cooperation in various fields noteworthy.”

“The relevant institutions of both countries are working to further increase Afghanistan’s exports to China,” Wang said, adding that Beijing is eager to support the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Notably, Beijing has pushed to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of the BRI, to Afghanistan.

Kabul is hosting the first multilateral diplomatic development, bringing together top diplomats of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The interim Afghan administration has only been officially recognised by Russia since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will represent Pakistan.

During the trilateral meeting, "comprehensive discussions will be held on a range of diplomatic topics, including political, regional and economic cooperation," Hafiz Zia Ahmad, a spokesman for Kabul's Foreign Ministry, said in a post on the US social media company X.

The last round of trilateral talks between China, Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in China in May.

SOURCE:AA
