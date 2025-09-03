WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Reuters stops sharing its Gaza team locations with Israel
“In the early days of the conflict, Reuters, like other news outlets, shared the locations our teams would be using in an effort to ensure they would not be targeted by the IDF [Israeli army].“
Graphic Artist: Semih Genc, Producer: Asena Bosnak Topchi / TRT World
September 3, 2025

Reuters has ceased sharing the precise locations of its media teams with the Israeli military, a decision that comes after Israel's genocidal assaults on Gaza have killed nearly 250 Palestinian journalists, the international news agency told NBC News.

The decision is epitomised by the August 25 'double tap' attack by Israel on Nasser Hospital that killed 22, including Reuters cameraman Hussam Al-Masri who frequently operated the agency’s live broadcast from the hospital's rooftop.

International reports and organisations have accused Israel of deliberately targeting Palestinian journalists, both on duty and in their homes alongside their families. 

Palestinian journalists have been the backbone of documenting the nearly two years of Israel's brutal assaults on Gaza, the humanitarian crisis, and Israel’s war crimes, as international journalists have been banned by Israel from entering the besieged enclave.

