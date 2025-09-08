Gunmen opened fire at a bus stop in Israeli-occupied east Jerusalem on Monday, killing five people and wounding several others.

Israeli police said the two gunmen were also killed.

Authorities said seven other people were in serious condition.

The dead included a man "about 50 years old and three men aged around 30", a statement from emergency service MDA said, adding it was providing medical treatment to several of the injured.

The late morning attack took place at the Ramot Junction on Yigal Street, and left about 15 people wounded, an earlier statement by MDA said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was holding a meeting to assess the situation after the shooting, his office said.