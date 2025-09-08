WORLD
2 min read
Five dead in east Jerusalem attack
Palestinian resistance group Hamas says the attack is a natural response to Israel's "crimes of the occupation and the genocide it is waging against our people."
The late morning attack took place at the Ramot Junction on Yigal Street, and left about 15 people wounded, an earlier statement by MDA said. / AA
September 8, 2025

Gunmen opened fire at a bus stop in Israeli-occupied east Jerusalem on Monday, killing five people and wounding several others.

Israeli police said the two gunmen were also killed.

Authorities said seven other people were in serious condition.

The dead included a man "about 50 years old and three men aged around 30", a statement from emergency service MDA said, adding it was providing medical treatment to several of the injured.

The late morning attack took place at the Ramot Junction on Yigal Street, and left about 15 people wounded, an earlier statement by MDA said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was holding a meeting to assess the situation after the shooting, his office said.

"We affirm that this operation is a natural response to Israel’s crimes of the occupation and the genocide it is waging against our people, "Palestinian resistance group Hamas said in a statement.

Police said the attackers had opened fire towards a bus stop after arriving in a vehicle.

"A security officer and a civilian at the scene responded immediately, returned fire, and neutralised the attackers," they said in a statement.

Israel has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, in its war on Gaza. Netanyahu’s far-right government also plans to increase the number of illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, effectively undermining the prospect of a future Palestinian state.

SOURCE:AFP
