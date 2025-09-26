Iran and Russia signed an executive agreement to construct four third-generation advanced nuclear power units in Hormozgan Province, in southern Iran, with a total value of $25 billion, the Iranian news agency IRNA has reported on Friday.

The signing ceremony took place at the pavilion of Iran during the Atom Expo 2025 exhibition, part of the World Atom Week events in Moscow.

According to the agreement, each of the four new nuclear units will have a capacity of 1,255 megawatts, totalling 5,020 megawatts of planned electricity generation.

The project will be implemented on a 500-hectare site in Kouhestak, southeast Iran.

This step follows a memorandum of understanding signed earlier this week in Moscow between Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Eslami and Rosatom’s Director General Alexey Likhachev on expanding nuclear cooperation.

Significant interest