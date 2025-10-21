France has raised its bird flu alert level to 'high' from 'moderate', requiring poultry farms nationwide to keep birds indoors as Europe faces a seasonal resurgence of the disease.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, is a seasonal disease spread by migratory birds. It has led to the culling of tens of millions of poultry worldwide in recent years, disrupting production and raising fears of human transmission.

"This decree... was issued following evidence of infection among migratory wild birds in Europe, including France, and the confirmation of several outbreaks in poultry farms," the agriculture ministry said in the government's official journal.

So far, two bird flu outbreaks have been detected on poultry farms and three in backyard flocks, the ministry said in the decree. A first case had been detected in mid-October at a pheasant and partridge breeding farm in northern France.