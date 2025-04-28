The British and Indian trade ministers have begun two days of talks to conclude more than three years of negotiations on a trade pact, under additional pressure to reach a deal because of Donald Trump's tariffs on exports to the United States.

On Monday, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal described his first day of talks with British Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds as "productive" in a post on X, without giving further details.

India and Britain are both seeking bilateral deals with the United States to remove some of Trump's tariffs, which have upended the global trade system.

The turmoil has also sharpened the focus in both London and New Delhi on the need to clinch a UK/India trade deal.

"The government's committed to doing the right deal with India, which will improve access for UK businesses, cut tariffs and make trade cheaper and easier," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson said.

Talks are seen as nearing completion, with the latest negotiating round having been extended in a bid to reach a final conclusion.

Any deal must reach an agreement over tariffs on goods such as whiskey, agriculture and cars, as well as on regulations around pharmaceutical products and investments.

