US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
Secretary of State Marco Rubio imposes visa restrictions on Justice Alexandre de Moraes and allies, criticising the court’s treatment of former president Jair Bolsonaro.
July 19, 2025

The United States has revoked the visa of Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, accusing him of leading a political campaign against former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The decision came just hours after Moraes imposed strict measures against Bolsonaro, including an electronic ankle bracelet, a nighttime curfew, and a ban on social media use, amid ongoing coup-related charges.

"Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes's political witch hunt against Jair Bolsonaro created a persecution and censorship complex so sweeping that it not only violates basic rights of Brazilians, but also extends beyond Brazil's shores to target Americans," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

Rubio added that visa restrictions would also apply to other justices who sided with Moraes, as well as their immediate family members.

Moraes has long been at odds with Bolsonaro, a staunch ally of former US president Donald Trump.

Both Bolsonaro and Trump have claimed they are targets of politically motivated investigations.

Bolsonaro faces accusations of plotting a coup in Brazil following his election loss to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

On Friday, Brazilian federal police raided Bolsonaro’s home. His son, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, wrote on X that officers "raided my father’s home this morning," blaming Moraes for the operation.

Moraes's order restricts the former president from leaving his home at night, mandates the wearing of an electronic monitor, and prohibits him from using social media.

Meanwhile, Trump announced a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian exports, further increasing tensions with Latin America’s largest economy.

TRT Global - Bolsonaro's trial on coup charges to begin in Brazil

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
