Slovakia's parliament approves constitutional change giving national law precedence over EU law
In decisions concerning education, family life, and language, as well as on "cultural and ethical matters", national legislation will be the guiding standard.
(FILE) A general view of the Slovak Parliament in Bratislava, Slovakia. / Reuters
September 26, 2025

Slovakia's parliament passed a constitutional amendment on Friday declaring that national law will take precedence over European Union (EU) legislation in areas relating to "national identity".

The National Council approved the change, with 90 lawmakers voting in favour and seven voting against the constitutional amendment, according to the Slovak news agency Spravy.

The amendments, which take effect on November 1, state that Slovakian law will take precedence over EU law in matters of national identity, such as family structure and gender.

The constitution will also include the phrase “Slovakia recognises only two sexes, biologically determined: male and female.”

It will further state that “gender, except for serious reasons, may not be changed except following procedures laid down by law”.

Under the revised constitution, only married couples will be allowed to adopt children. Among the changes is also a clause banning surrogacy.

Also, in decisions concerning education, family life, and language, as well as on “cultural and ethical matters”, national legislation will be the guiding standard.

SOURCE:AA
