Slovakia's parliament passed a constitutional amendment on Friday declaring that national law will take precedence over European Union (EU) legislation in areas relating to "national identity".

The National Council approved the change, with 90 lawmakers voting in favour and seven voting against the constitutional amendment, according to the Slovak news agency Spravy.

The amendments, which take effect on November 1, state that Slovakian law will take precedence over EU law in matters of national identity, such as family structure and gender.

The constitution will also include the phrase “Slovakia recognises only two sexes, biologically determined: male and female.”

It will further state that “gender, except for serious reasons, may not be changed except following procedures laid down by law”.