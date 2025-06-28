Türkiye is preparing to play a more active role in Antarctica, aiming to gain consultative status under the Antarctic Treaty System, the country’s industry and technology minister has said.

During the 47th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting in Milan, Italy, Fatih Kacır hosted a reception at Türkiye’s consulate general in the city, meeting delegates from 28 countries.

Speaking at the reception, Kacır said, “Based on the scientific expertise, diplomatic experience, and institutional maturity we have built so far, Türkiye is preparing to apply for consultative status under the Antarctic Treaty System.”

He said this step would enable Ankara to play a more active role in shaping the continent’s future and provide new opportunities to share its capabilities more broadly.

“As you know, Antarctica, the white continent, holds immense value for the future of humanity. Both in terms of scientific research and strategic interests, Antarctica will play a critical role going forward. Türkiye prioritises scientific research activities in this process,” Kacır told Anadolu Agency.

Consultative status