Italy and Israeli spyware maker Paragon have ended their contracts following allegations that the spyware was used to spy on critics by hacking their phones.

Both sides confirmed they had parted ways on Monday, though with differing accounts of how the split unfolded, prompting fierce criticism from opposition politicians. Italy’s journalists’ federation, FNSI, has called on prosecutors to open an investigation.

An official with Meta's WhatsApp said in January that the spyware had targeted scores of users, including a journalist and members of a charity organisation.

The government said in February that seven Italians had been targeted. It denied any wrongdoing and said it had asked the National Cybersecurity Agency to investigate.

The Italian intelligence services initially suspended and then terminated the contract with Paragon, a report from the Parliamentary Security Committee said on Monday.

It is unclear when the contract ended. COPASIR noted that on 12 February, the government had told parliament it remained in force.