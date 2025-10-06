AFRICA
2 min read
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Rajoelina, who dismissed his cabinet last week, faces mounting protests demanding his resignation, as the UN reports 22 deaths and over 100 injuries.
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Police approach a burning barricade as they disperse protesters during youth-led demonstrations over power cuts and water shortages in Antananarivo. / Reuters
October 6, 2025

Protesters returned to the streets of cities in Madagascar on Monday for a third week of anti-government demonstrations that are now demanding President Andry Rajoelina's resignation.

Police in Antananarivo fired teargas to disperse the marchers, a Reuters reporter said. Many were university students who seized on protests last month against water and power cuts to air broader grievances against the government.

Inspired by similar "Gen Z" marches in Kenya and Nepal, the protests are the largest wave of unrest on the Indian Ocean Island nation in recent years, giving voice to discontent over rampant poverty and high-level corruption.

Malagasy television stations showed images on Monday of police officers confronting protesters in the southern city of Toliara and the northern city of Diego Suarez.

Despite significant mineral wealth, biodiversity and agricultural land, Madagascar is among the poorest countries in the world, having seen income per capita fall 45% between independence in 1960 and 2020.

Rajoelina fired his cabinet last week, but many demonstrators are now demanding the 51-year-old leader resign himself.

RelatedTRT Afrika - Madagascar's president condemns 'coup' attempt as protests resume

Calls for resignation

Recommended

The United Nations said that at least 22 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the initial days of the protests, figures the government has rejected.

Rajoelina said in a speech on Friday that he was ready to listen to the protesters' grievances but ignored calls for his resignation.

A spokesperson for Rajoelina's office told Reuters over the weekend that the protest movement was being "exploited by political actors who are seeking to destabilise the country".

"President Rajoelina remains committed to dialogue, to accelerating solutions that improve people's daily lives," she said in a statement.

In a separate statement on Monday, the presidency said some civil society organisations had met Rajoelina on Saturday, without providing details.

Other organisations said in their own statement that they had refused to participate because authorities had not provided assurances that demonstrations could go ahead unhindered and that arrested protesters would be released.

RelatedTRT World - Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests

Explore
At least six killed in suspected RSF strike on displacement centre kitchens in Sudan’s Al Fasher
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
‘If you encounter RSF, your day is over’: Al-Fashir residents describe living under constant fear
By Zeynep Conkar, Zuelkefl Salih
African leaders push for veto-wielding seat on UNSC, asking, 'If not now, then when?'
By Baba Umar
Al Shabaab leader among 24 terrorists killed in Somalia: statement
Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger withdraw from ICC, accusing the global tribunal of 'selective justice'
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Sudan welcomes peace efforts to end war with RSF, rejects foreign interference
Türkiye extends condolences to DRC over deadly terror attack
'Catastrophic hunger': WHO chief warns of famine and cholera crisis in war-torn Sudan
RSF committed crimes against humanity in Sudan's Al Fasher — UN mission
Egypt, Sudan say Ethiopia's Nile dam represents a 'threat'
Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war
By Emmanuel Oduor
A devastating landslide wipes out a village in Sudan's Darfur, killing over 1,000 people