Protesters returned to the streets of cities in Madagascar on Monday for a third week of anti-government demonstrations that are now demanding President Andry Rajoelina's resignation.

Police in Antananarivo fired teargas to disperse the marchers, a Reuters reporter said. Many were university students who seized on protests last month against water and power cuts to air broader grievances against the government.

Inspired by similar "Gen Z" marches in Kenya and Nepal, the protests are the largest wave of unrest on the Indian Ocean Island nation in recent years, giving voice to discontent over rampant poverty and high-level corruption.

Malagasy television stations showed images on Monday of police officers confronting protesters in the southern city of Toliara and the northern city of Diego Suarez.

Despite significant mineral wealth, biodiversity and agricultural land, Madagascar is among the poorest countries in the world, having seen income per capita fall 45% between independence in 1960 and 2020.

Rajoelina fired his cabinet last week, but many demonstrators are now demanding the 51-year-old leader resign himself.

Calls for resignation