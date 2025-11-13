US
2 min read
US stops pressing pennies after over two centuries as cost of production outpaces value
Rising production costs and changing consumer behavior have made the penny unsustainable, with the cost per coin jumping from 1.42 cents to 3.69 cents over the past decade.
US stops pressing pennies after over two centuries as cost of production outpaces value
The penny has long played a role in daily American life, from the earliest days of the US economy to the present. / AP
November 13, 2025

A final ceremonial pressing of the last 1-cent coin, commonly known as the penny, was held on Wednesday in Philadelphia after 232 years in circulation, the US Mint announced. This came six months after the Trump administration declared that pennies would no longer be produced due to their nearly fourfold production cost.

"The Mint will continue to produce numismatic versions of the penny in limited quantities for historical and collector purposes," the agency said in a statement.

The Mint said that, while circulating production ceased, the penny remains legal tender, as there are an estimated 300 billion pennies in circulation—far exceeding the amount needed for commerce.

"Retailers and other businesses can continue to price goods and services in one-cent increments," it noted.

The penny, first authorised by the Coinage Act of 1792, has long played a role in daily American life—from the earliest days of the US economy to the present, according to the Mint.

RECOMMENDED

"However, economic and production factors, combined with evolving consumer behavior, have made its continued production unsustainable. Over the past decade, the cost of producing each penny has risen from 1.42 cents to 3.69 cents per penny," it added.

In February, President Donald Trump said it made no fiscal sense to keep producing pennies.

“For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “This is so wasteful! I have instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies.”

RelatedTRT World - US government shutdown deal explained: What happened, who broke ranks, and what comes next?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations