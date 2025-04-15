The US State Department is expected to propose an unprecedented scaling back of Washington's diplomatic reach, multiple news outlets have reported, shuttering programmes and embassies worldwide to slash the budget by almost 50 percent.

The proposals, contained in an internal departmental memo said to be under serious discussion by senior officials, would eliminate almost all funding for international organisations such as the United Nations and NATO.

Financial support for international peacekeeping would be curtailed, along with funding for educational and cultural exchanges like the Fulbright Program, one of the most prestigious US scholarships.

The plan comes with President Donald Trump pressing a broader assault on government spending, and a scaling back of America's leading role on the international stage.

But the American Foreign Service Association called the proposed cuts "reckless and dangerous" while former US ambassador to Moscow Michael McFaul decried a "giant gift to the Communist Party of China."

The memo says the State Department will request a $28.4 billion budget in fiscal year 2026, beginning October 1 — $26 billion less than the 2025 figure, according to The New York Times.

Although it has little to say about humanitarian aid, programs tackling tropical disease, providing vaccines to children in developing nations and promoting maternal and child health would go, the Times reported.

Downsising diplomatic missions