US President Donald Trump has said that he believed Hamas was ready for peace and demanded Israel stop bombing besieged Gaza, after the Palestinian resistance group declared it was ready to free captives under his ceasefire plan.

"Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Right now, it's far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East."

The White House earlier posted a video appearing to show Trump taping a pre-recorded video message on Gaza, though it remains unclear when it will be released.

Trump also shared Hamas' official response to his Gaza ceasefire plan on Truth Social, first posting the group's English-language statement without comment, then adding his own remarks.

Hamas response

Trump's remarks came after Hamas said it had conducted "broad consultations" with factions, independents and mediators before delivering its response to intermediaries.

Hamas said it appreciated Arab, Islamic and international efforts, including those of Trump, to end the genocide in Gaza.

The group confirmed approval for a framework including the release of all Israeli captives, both living and deceased, within an exchange mechanism; the immediate entry of humanitarian aid; and the rejection of Israel's occupation and displacement of Palestinians.

Hamas also expressed readiness to enter mediated negotiations "immediately" to discuss implementation.

The movement reaffirmed its approval to hand over the administration of Gaza to a Palestinian technocratic body based on national consensus and backed by Arab and Islamic support.

Hamas said broader political questions, including Gaza's long-term status and Palestinian rights, must be addressed within a comprehensive national framework.

Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk said the group had engaged positively with the US proposal.