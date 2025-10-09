Israel's cabinet has approved the Gaza ceasefire deal, kicking off the first phase of the agreement that will see Israel release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for captives held in Gaza, withdraw troops from parts of the enclave, and allow hundreds of aid trucks to enter Gaza daily.

The cabinet nod early on Friday came after a breakthrough ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas that came into effect on Thursday.

"The government, headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, approved the agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip and return all hostages (Israeli prisoners in Gaza)," Israeli government statement said.

The cabinet session opened with a security briefing by the Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, local media said, adding US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, entered the meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after concluding talks.

The meeting followed hours of delay after an earlier Security Cabinet session ended without a vote on Trump's 20-point Gaza peace deal.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan published a document titled "Comprehensive end to the Gaza war", saying the government approved the agreement but extremist ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, and Amichai Eliyahu voted against the Trump's plan.



Related TRT World - Hamas says Palestine has 'guarantees from mediators' that Israel ended war on Gaza

'We ended war in Gaza'

The ceasefire agreement was announced at dawn on Thursday following four days of indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel in Egypt's Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh, with mediation from Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, and the US.

The second phase of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas' participation, the formation of a security force comprising Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Arab and Muslim countries have welcomed the plan.

Both Israel and Hamas have confirmed their commitment to the initial phase, which centres on three pillars: a prisoner exchange, Israeli troop withdrawal to designated lines and the entry of critical humanitarian aid into Gaza after years of blockade.

Hamas said the first exchange will see 20 Israeli captives freed in return for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.