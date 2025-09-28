Moldovans were voting in parliamentary elections that could see the country neighbouring Ukraine swerve from its pro-European path towards Moscow, with the government and the EU accusing Russia of "deeply interfering".

Moldova, a European Union candidate country, has long been divided over closer ties with Brussels or maintaining Soviet-era relations with Moscow.

Most surveys ahead of the vote showed the pro-EU Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), in power since 2021, in the lead. But analysts say the race is far from certain.

"I want higher wages and pensions... I want things to continue as they were during the Russian times," Vasile, a 51-year-old locksmith and welder, who only gave his first name, told AFP at a polling station in Chisinau.

Another voter, Paulina Bojoga, 68, said she wanted Moldova "to catch up with European countries because Europe has everything we need".

"The situation is on a knife edge," the pensioner, who has returned after having lived in Italy, told.

Sunday's ballot is overshadowed by fears of vote buying and unrest, as well as an "an unprecedented campaign of disinformation" from Russia, according to the EU.

Moscow has denied the allegations, while Moldova's largely pro-Russian opposition, in turn, has accused PAS of planning fraud.

'Lose everything'

Pro-EU President Maia Sandu of PAS warned of the "massive interference of Russia" after casting her vote, saying Moldova was "in danger".

"If Moldovans will not mobilise enough and if Russia's interference will impact significantly our elections, then Moldova might lose everything it has won and this could be a significant risk also for other countries like Ukraine," she told reporters outside a polling station in Chisinau.

Polling booths opened at 7 am (0400 GMT). They will close at 9 pm, with results expected later on Sunday.

Voters in the country of 2.4 million — one of Europe's poorest — have expressed frustration over economic hardship, as well as scepticism over the push to gain EU membership, launched after Moscow's 2022 attack against Ukraine.