Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon kills four US citizens, including three children
Another person was killed in the strike, which Prime Minister Nawaf Salam described as "a blatant crime against civilians."
September 21, 2025

An Israeli drone strike killed five people, including three children, in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil on Sunday, Lebanon’s health ministry said. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said four of the killed, the three children as well as their father, held US citizenship.

Two others were wounded, including the mother in the family. Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut could not immediately be reached for comment.

Israel has frequently targeted what it calls Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon since a US-brokered truce between Lebanon and Israel took effect in November, following more than a year of conflict sparked by Israel’s war on Gaza.

Lebanon’s state news agency said the strike hit a motorbike and a vehicle, wounding two others. The Israeli military claimed it killed a Hezbollah member but offered no further details.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said in a statement that a father and his three children were among the dead, with the mother wounded. He said they held US citizenship.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

“What happened is a blatant crime against civilians and a message of intimidation aimed at our people returning to their villages in the south,” Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on X.

Lebanon is under pressure from the United States, Saudi Arabia and Hezbollah’s domestic rivals to disarm the group.

Hezbollah has said it would be a serious misstep even to discuss disarmament while Israel is continuing air strikes on Lebanon and occupying swathes of territory in its south.

SOURCE:Reuters
