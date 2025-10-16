Indonesia's Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin said the country is set to acquire 10 Chengdu J-10 fighter jets from China.

Sjamsoeddin told reporters on Wednesday that the jets "will be flying over Jakarta soon," without providing an exact timeline or the expected delivery date, according to the state news agency Antara.

The purchase plan is part of efforts to strengthen Indonesia’s air defence capabilities.

The J-10 purchase plane was made public for the first time last month.

Once the deal is realised, it will mark the first purchase of Chinese fighter jets by Indonesia.

Indonesian Air Force chief Mohamad Tonny Harjono announced last month that three new Rafale fighter jets from France are planned to arrive in February.