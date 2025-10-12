Trucks carrying humanitarian aid began to enter Gaza under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, local sources said.

The sources told Anadolu on Saturday that several aid trucks moved through the Israeli-controlled Karem Abu Salem border crossing into southern Gaza.

The entry of the aid trucks came after the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Friday under US President Donald Trump’s plan to end a two-year Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.

Israel said that captives held in Gaza are expected to be released early Monday under a Gaza ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Israel “is ready to receive hostages if they are released earlier,” said Shosh Bedrosian, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

She added that Israel will free Palestinian detainees once the captives are safely returned from Gaza.