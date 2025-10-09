WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
How did Trump pull off a Gaza peace deal?
Trump reportedly pressured Netanyahu to accept the deal, and gave Hamas until October 5 to accept it.
How did Trump pull off a Gaza peace deal?
World leaders, including the main mediators — Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye — hailed the plan and commended Hamas for responding positively. / Reuters Archive
5 hours ago

After he announced a peace deal between Hamas and Israel, US President Donald Trump thanked all mediators, including Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for their efforts in reaching the plan.

"BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

He later told Axios that this deal was sought by the whole world, including "countries that were previously enemies."

His 20-point plan was agreed to by Hamas and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had obstructed many ceasefire talks in the past two years.

Here is how Trump pulled off this deal:

RelatedTRT World - Hamas, Israel sign off on first phase of peace plan — Trump

Arab unity after Qatar attack

After Israel attacked Qatar in an attempt to assassinate Hamas leaders, Arab and Muslim nations came together in support of the Gulf nation.

During a joint summit in Doha on September 15, the summit declared the attack was not only an aggression against Qatar but "an attack on all Arab and Muslim states".

Qatar is a key ally of Washington and invests billions of dollars in the US.

On September 29, Netanyahu issued an apology to Qatar for the attack during a visit to the White House.

During the same visit, the White House released the 20-point plan aimed at ending Israel's carnage in Gaza.

Trump later signed an executive order declaring that any threat to Qatar will be considered a threat to the US.

RelatedTRT World - Hamas expected to swap 20 living captives for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel
Recommended

Capitalising on Hamas offer

When Trump announced his 20-point plan, he gave Hamas until October 5 to accept the deal.

On October 3, Hamas responded smartly, saying they agreed in principle to release the captives and hand over the Gaza administration to a technocrat body.

They also said they needed some clarification on certain clauses in the proposal.

Trump, who is seeking a Nobel Peace Prize, quickly seized it as a win.

On October 6, he said Hamas was agreeing to "very important" points in the peace plan, expressing optimism that a deal could be reached soon.

RelatedTRT World - 'Historic step' — World reacts as Israel, Hamas agree on 'first phase' of Trump's Gaza plan

Pressure on Netanyahu

During his September 29 visit to Washington, Netanyahu found key issues he had sworn not to accept, including his refusal to allow a Palestinian state.

Instead of quibbling over details, Trump pushed Netanyahu to accept the deal.

According to Axios, Trump reportedly told Netanyahu then: "Bibi, this is your chance for victory."

"He's (Netanyahu) got to be fine with it. He has no choice. With me, you got to be fine," he told the outlet.

World leaders, including the main mediators — Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye — hailed the plan and commended Hamas for responding positively.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza ceasefire deal set to be signed at 0900 GMT, guarators include Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt and US
In pictures: Palestinians, Israelis erupt in joy as Hamas, Israel agree on first phase of Gaza deal
'Gaza can rise again quickly': Palestinians in Gaza react to Israel-Hamas peace deal announcement
By Ahmed Almallahi
Hamas expected to swap 20 living captives for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel
Trump set to visit Israel, may address Knesset after Gaza peace deal — report
'Historic step' — World reacts as Israel, Hamas agree on 'first phase' of Trump's Gaza plan
Hamas, Israel sign off on first phase of peace plan — Trump
Arab countries denounce storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by far-right minister
Rubio hands Trump note saying Gaza deal 'very close' - Reports
Illegal Israeli settlers kill Palestinian, wound three in occupied West Bank attack
Trump says he may go to Middle East, with Gaza truce deal 'very close'
Israel devastated 83 percent of Gaza City: UN
Spain enacts arms embargo on Israel after parliamentary approval
Omar Yaghi, born to Gaza refugees, wins Nobel Prize for turning displacement into discovery
By Sadiq S Bhat
'Banditry, disregard for law': Global outrage grows over Israel's attack on Gaza aid flotilla
Turkish parliament warns Israel over mistreatment of its citizens, demands their return