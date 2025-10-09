After he announced a peace deal between Hamas and Israel, US President Donald Trump thanked all mediators, including Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for their efforts in reaching the plan.

"BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

He later told Axios that this deal was sought by the whole world, including "countries that were previously enemies."

His 20-point plan was agreed to by Hamas and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had obstructed many ceasefire talks in the past two years.

Here is how Trump pulled off this deal:

Arab unity after Qatar attack

After Israel attacked Qatar in an attempt to assassinate Hamas leaders, Arab and Muslim nations came together in support of the Gulf nation.

During a joint summit in Doha on September 15, the summit declared the attack was not only an aggression against Qatar but "an attack on all Arab and Muslim states".

Qatar is a key ally of Washington and invests billions of dollars in the US.

On September 29, Netanyahu issued an apology to Qatar for the attack during a visit to the White House.

During the same visit, the White House released the 20-point plan aimed at ending Israel's carnage in Gaza.

Trump later signed an executive order declaring that any threat to Qatar will be considered a threat to the US.