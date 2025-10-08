Arab countries have condemned an intrusion by far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated the kingdom's strongest denunciation of the continued assaults on the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

It rejected all actions undermining the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and its holy sites, and called on the international community "to hold the Israeli occupation authorities accountable for their grave and ongoing violations against Islamic holy sites and innocent civilians in the State of Palestine."

Jordan's Foreign Ministry also called Ben-Gvir's intrusion "a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, a condemnable escalation, and an unacceptable provocation."

"Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied city of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites," the ministry said.

It warned of "the consequences of the continued provocative and illegal violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem," and called on Israel to stop all provocative practices by extremist officials.

A statement by the Qatari Foreign Ministry "strongly" condemned the raids and warned that "the continuation of such violations against the Palestinian people and their Islamic and Christian holy sites will lead to an end to the cycle of violence in the region."

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also slammed the Israeli action and considered these incursions "aimed to consolidate the temporal and spatial division of the mosque."