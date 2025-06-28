ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Iran holds 'historic' state funeral for top brass killed in 12-day conflict with Israel
Mohsen Mahmoudi, head of Tehran's Islamic Development Coordination Council, vows it would be a "historic day for Iran and the revolution".
Iran holds 'historic' state funeral for top brass killed in 12-day conflict with Israel
A 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 after Tel Aviv launched strikes in many areas, killing at least 606 people. / AP
June 28, 2025

Iran has held a state funeral service for around 60 people, including its military commanders, killed in its 12-day conflict with Israel, after Tehran's top diplomat condemned Donald Trump's comments targeting Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as "unacceptable".

The state funeral proceedings in the capital, Tehran, for 60 nuclear scientists and military commanders killed in Israeli strikes began at 8:00 am (0430 GMT) at Enghelab Square on Saturday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as other senior government officials, also attended the event.

Images showed coffins draped in Iranian flags and bearing portraits of the deceased commanders in uniform near Enghelab Square in central Tehran.

It will be followed by a funeral procession to Azadi Square, about 11 kilometres across the sprawling metropolis.

Mohsen Mahmoudi, head of Tehran's Islamic Development Coordination Council, vowed it would be a "historic day for Islamic Iran and the revolution".

Among the dead is Mohammad Bagheri, a major general in Iran's Revolutionary Guards and the second-in-command of the armed forces after the Iranian leader.

He was buried alongside his wife and daughter, a journalist for a local media outlet, all killed in an Israeli attack.

Recommended

Nuclear scientist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, also killed in the attacks, will be buried with his wife.

Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami, who was killed on the first day of the war, will also be laid to rest after Saturday's ceremony, which will also honour at least 30 other top commanders.

Of the 60 people who are to be laid to rest after the ceremony, four are children.

Iran says more than 600 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Israeli attacks on Iran.

Israel states that it lost 28 people and that hundreds of properties were damaged in Iranian retaliatory strikes on Israel.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'