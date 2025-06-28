US
2 min read
Trump tariff deadline can stretch to September: US
A top official has said the US may seal deals with 10–12 key partners by Labour Day as Trump signals readiness to reimpose tariffs if negotiations stall.
US trade talks may extend until Sept. 1. / AP
June 28, 2025

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that tariff talks with over a dozen trade partners could extend until September 1, US Labour Day, shifting from an earlier July 9 deadline.

Speaking to Fox News, Bessent stressed the need to secure deals with the US’s “18 important trading partners”.

He added, “So, if we can ink 10 or 12 of the important 18 and there are another 20 important relationships, then I think we could have trade wrapped up by Labour Day," on Friday.

US President Donald Trump also weighed in Friday, underlining the flexibility of the original deadline.

“We can do whatever we want. We could extend it, or we could make it shorter. I’d like to make it shorter. I would like to just send letters out to everybody. Congratulations, you’re paying 25 percent’,” he said.

To date, the Trump administration has secured only one trade agreement, with the United Kingdom, alongside a temporary truce with China.

Bessent said negotiations with China and the UK are “behind us for now”.

He added that he expects that rare earth minerals from China will soon “flow” back into the US, following Beijing’s announcement earlier Friday approving exports of the materials.

“As President Trump has said, he’s created maximum negotiating leverage for Ambassador (Jamieson) Greer, (Commerce) Secretary Lutnick, and me by saying if you can’t get to a deal, he’s happy to go back to the April 2 levels, so we have countries approaching us with very good deals,” Bessent said, stressing that if countries fail to reach a deal, Trump is prepared to reinstate the larger tariffs, which shook world markets when they were first announced.

