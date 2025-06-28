US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that tariff talks with over a dozen trade partners could extend until September 1, US Labour Day, shifting from an earlier July 9 deadline.

Speaking to Fox News, Bessent stressed the need to secure deals with the US’s “18 important trading partners”.

He added, “So, if we can ink 10 or 12 of the important 18 and there are another 20 important relationships, then I think we could have trade wrapped up by Labour Day," on Friday.

US President Donald Trump also weighed in Friday, underlining the flexibility of the original deadline.

“We can do whatever we want. We could extend it, or we could make it shorter. I’d like to make it shorter. I would like to just send letters out to everybody. Congratulations, you’re paying 25 percent’,” he said.

To date, the Trump administration has secured only one trade agreement, with the United Kingdom, alongside a temporary truce with China.