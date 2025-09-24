One million Syrian refugees have returned from abroad since the fall of Bashar al Assad regime last December, the United Nations said, urging more support to allow others to follow.

"In just nine months, one million Syrians have returned to their country following the fall of the Bashar al Assad government on 8 December 2024," the UN refugee agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

In addition, it said that another 1.8 million people who had been displaced inside the country during its nearly 14 years of civil war had also returned to their areas of origin.

While describing the mass returns as "a sign of the great hope and high expectations Syrians have following the political transition in the country", UNHCR warned that those returning faced "immense challenges".

"Destroyed homes and infrastructure, weak and damaged basic services, a lack of job opportunities, and volatile security are challenging people's determination to return and recover," it said.

The agency added that more than seven million Syrians remained displaced inside the country, with more than 4.5 million Syrian refugees still abroad.