Unidentified attackers have killed nearly 50 people in Nigeria's Plateau state, a Red Cross source said on Monday, in the latest bout of violence in a region known for inter-communal conflict and deadly land disputes.

The Sunday night attack on the villages of Zike and Kimakpa, in the Bassa local government area, comes less than two weeks after armed men struck multiple villages in the Bokkos area, also in Plateau state, killing 48.

Land disputes, often between herders and farmers, are prone to descend into deadly violence in Plateau, especially in rural areas where law enforcement is largely absent and impunity is widespread.

"I can confirm to you that 47 persons have died, 22 others were injured and taken to hospital, five houses were burnt down," the Red Cross official said.

Dorcas John, a resident of Zike, said: "The attackers, unknown to us, came into the community and were shooting anywhere, and they killed eight people."

John Adamu, of Kimakpa, said the attackers killed 39 people in his village.

The motive for the killings and the identity of the attackers were unknown as of Monday. Police officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Inter-communal violence

Though millions of Nigerians of different backgrounds live side by side, intercommunal violence often flares in Plateau state.

Researchers say that drivers of conflict in Plateau are often complicated.