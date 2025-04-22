WORLD
2 min read
Detention of Harvard scientist by ICE threatens breakthrough in cancer research
Dr Leon Peshkin, a principal research scientist at Harvard, says growing fears among international researchers are already prompting an exodus from US institutions.
Detention of Harvard scientist by ICE threatens breakthrough in cancer research
US officials allege Kseniia Petrova lied to border officers about the contents of her luggage—a claim Petrova denies. / Photo: AP
April 22, 2025

A cutting-edge microscope at Harvard Medical School may hold the key to revolutionary cancer diagnostics and aging research, but its full potential is now in limbo, as the scientist crucial to decoding its images sits in US immigration detention.

Kseniia Petrova, a 30-year-old Russian-born researcher, has spent two months at ICE's Richwood Correctional Center in Louisiana after being arrested at Boston's Logan Airport in February, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

She had worked at Harvard's Kirschner Lab, where she developed vital computer scripts to analyse microscopic imagery.

Petrova is facing possible deportation to Russia, where she fears persecution due to her stance on Ukraine war.

Her arrest came after she reportedly failed to properly declare frog embryo samples used in her research. US officials allege she lied to border officers about the contents of her luggage—a claim Petrova denies, saying she was confused by the process and left in the dark about her fate.

RelatedTRT Global - Read Rumeysa Ozturk’s chilling account of her detention in her own words

"They asked if I have any biological samples in my luggage. I said yes," Petrova said. "Nobody knew what was happening to me. I didn't have any contact, not to my lawyer … not to anybody. And the next day, they didn't say what would happen. I was waiting in a cell."

Recommended

Petrova's lawyer, Gregory Romanovsky, says Customs and Border Protection typically imposes two penalties for such customs violations: the forfeiture of the items and a fine, usually around $500, and that "for a first-time violation, the fine is typically reduced to $50".

Instead, officials cancelled Petrova's J-1 scholar visa. Her first immigration court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Dr Leon Peshkin, her mentor and a principal research scientist at Harvard's Department of Systems Biology, called the incident "horrifying" and said growing fears among international researchers are already prompting an exodus from US institutions.

Recent data cited by NBC News shows that more than 1,550 international students and graduates have had their legal status changed, and over two dozen lawsuits have been filed to contest visa terminations.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation