WORLD
2 min read
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan killed thousands and left 600 children orphaned, as families in Kunar province faced devastation.
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Afghanistan reels from deadly earthquake, leaving hundreds of children without parents or family support. / Reuters
September 11, 2025

A strong earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan late last month has left hundreds of children orphaned, local media reported on Thursday.

Authorities in Kunar province, the hardest-hit by the tremor, have reported that over 600 children are now orphaned as a result of the 6.0 magnitude earthquake, which also claimed the lives of over 2,200 individuals, local Hurriyat Radio reported.

According to the provincial Martyrs and Disabled Department, approximately 200 families have been left without guardians due to the earthquake, leaving around 600 children facing uncertain futures.

Eastern Afghanistan was hit by an earthquake on August 31, killing more than 2,200 people and injuring around 4,000 others, devastating Kunar province.

RelatedTRT World - Death toll rises in Afghanistan earthquake as aid runs dry

Deadly earthquakes

Recommended

A series of aftershocks in early September, including one with a magnitude of 6.2, complicated rescue efforts, triggering landslides and blocking access to several remote districts.

Relief operations remain hampered by poor infrastructure and economic hardship, as aid groups call for urgent international assistance and long-term seismic preparedness.

Afghanistan has suffered a decade of devastating earthquakes, with more than 5,000 deaths recorded since 2015 across fragile provinces.

In June 2022, a magnitude 6.1 quake struck the eastern part of the country, including Nangarhar, killing over 1,000 and injuring thousands in remote areas.

The western province of Herat was hit in October 2023 by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, leaving more than 1,400 dead and widespread destruction of homes.

Smaller tremors in Kunar and Nangarhar in 2023 caused limited casualties but added to public fears of further deadly shocks.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games