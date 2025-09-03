Israel's Ambassador to France, Joshua Zarka, has sarcastically wished a Gaza-bound flotilla good luck in staying alive during an interview with Radio J.
"I wish them good luck in any case in managing to stay alive," said Zarka on Tuesday.
He noted that the flotilla would first have to reach its destination, citing their forced return because of bad weather and questioned if it would "even arrive."
"This flotilla, frankly, it’s just another kind of media stunt for third-rate politicians who have nothing else to do and who feel they’re not getting enough attention in the national or international media," he noted.
Zarka described it as "a pleasure cruise," providing "a bit of media presence."
A response from Thomas Portes, a member of the left-wing La France Insoumise party, was swift and suggested that Zarka be expelled from France.
"The ‘ambassador’ of the genocide, Joshua Zarka, threatens the flotilla participants on Radio J. France must expel him and shut down the ‘embassy,’ which is a branch of the Israeli terrorist government. These people, who starve a population, carry out a genocide, and enforce an apartheid policy, have no place on French soil," Portes wrote on X.
The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying activists and humanitarian aid to Gaza, departed Barcelona’s port late Monday after bad weather forced its return on Sunday.
Around 200 activists, politicians and artists from 44 countries initially set sail Sunday from Barcelona after a large rally in support of the mission.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, Spanish actor Eduardo Fernandez and former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau are taking part in the voyage.
Organisers said the flotilla will be joined by more ships departing from Italy and Tunisia, bringing the total to more than 500 people and 60 vessels.
It hopes to reach Gaza by mid-September.