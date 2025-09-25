WORLD
2 min read
South Korea calls on UNSC, global community to unite in promoting 'responsible' AI use
President Lee Jae Myung urges global collaboration on "inclusive, human-centric AI," pledging Seoul's greater role and launching a global initiative to ensure AI benefits humanity.
South Korea calls on UNSC, global community to unite in promoting 'responsible' AI use
Lee pledges that Seoul will play a "greater" role in handling AI-related concerns. / Photo: Reuters
September 25, 2025

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung urged the international community to "unite" to ensure the "responsible use" of artificial intelligence (AI), and the UN Security Council to play a role in structuring a collective global response.

Chairing an open debate at the Council on AI and international peace and security, Lee, who is the first South Korean president to lead such a meeting, urged governments, academia, industry and civil society to work together and promote innovation toward "AI for all" and "inclusive and human-centric AI," Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

There is a growing need for international cooperation in addressing concerns about the possibility of AI and other modern technologies being used in ways that could harm security and human rights.

"To turn the changes of the AI era — where light and shadow coexist — into opportunities, it is essential for the international community to unite and uphold the principle of 'responsible use of AI,'" said Lee on Wednesday.

While pledging that Seoul will play a "greater" role in handling AI-related concerns, he emphasised the Council's responsibility to assess the shifting international security landscape and devise collective responses.

Recommended

As the chair of the forthcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, the South Korean leader said Seoul will adopt a global initiative to ensure that AI innovation contributes to the prosperity of humanity.

"Eighty years ago, the UN's central concern at its founding was how the international community would manage the emerging threat of nuclear weapons," he said. "Now it is time to explore new governance structures to address the new challenges and threats posed by AI."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Most Germans say Israel's actions in Gaza amount to genocide: survey
UN identifies 158 firms linked to illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
UK unveils digital ID plan to curb illegal migration amid fierce political backlash
Iran threatens to halt IAEA cooperation if UN sanctions are reimposed
Foreign doctors in Gaza describe worst wounds 'they've ever seen'
China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan oppose military bases in Afghanistan as Trump seeks Bagram return
A world that recognises Palestine, but not its rights
By Sami Al-Arian
Aid flotilla bound for Gaza set to depart from Greece despite Israeli threats
Sudan's prime minister urges UN to designate RSF as terrorist group, calls for arms embargo
Saudi Arabia announces emergency coalition to fund Palestinian Authority
Danish airport shut again amid suspected drone incursions tied to ‘hybrid attacks’
Pakistan’s Sharif hails Trump as ‘man of peace’, lauding his role in securing ceasefire with India
Two Syrian soldiers killed in SDF terror attack in Aleppo
Indicted ex-FBI chief vows innocence, 'blames' Trump
'Free Palestine' truck firebombed in Australia