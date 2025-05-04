WORLD
2 min read
13 workers kidnapped from a Peruvian gold mine are found dead
The victims found on Sunday worked for a company that provided services to Poderosa, a major gold mining firm listed on the Lima stock exchange that has in recent months been targeted by armed groups linked to illegal mining.
13 workers kidnapped from a Peruvian gold mine are found dead
Pataz, located around 560 miles (900 kilometres) from the capital Lima, is in a state of emergency due to escalating violence caused by a gold rush there. / AFP
May 4, 2025

Thirteen people were found dead inside a mine in Peru after being kidnapped days earlier in the northern area of Pataz, the mining company Poderosa has said.

"This morning, after intense search efforts, the police rescue team was able to recover the bodies of the 13 workers who were kidnapped (...) by illegal miners in collusion with criminal elements," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Mining is a key economic driver in Peru, one of the largest gold producers in Latin America.

Pataz, located around 560 miles (900 kilometres) from the capital Lima, is in a state of emergency due to escalating violence caused by a gold rush there.

The victims found on Sunday worked for a company that provided services to Poderosa, a major gold mining firm listed on the Lima stock exchange that has in recent months been targeted by armed groups linked to illegal mining.

"The spiral of uncontrolled violence in Pataz is occurring despite the declaration of a state of emergency and the presence of a large police contingent which, unfortunately, has not been able to halt the deterioration of security conditions in the area," the mining company said.

Recommended

Peru's interior ministry said it had deployed organised crime investigators to probe the deaths, warning its agents "are fully empowered to use their firearms if the circumstances warrant it."

In the city of Trujillo, west of Pataz, some of the victims' relatives waited for the bodies of their loved ones to be transferred to the morgue there.

"We want justice, that this doesn't just stop here," Abraham Dominguez, whose son Alexander was found dead inside the mine, told the Canal N television station.

Peru is experiencing a wave of extortion and violent crime that has led authorities to declare a state of emergency in several parts of the country.

RelatedGunmen attack mine in Peru, leaving several people dead

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats