Hundreds of tech leaders, investors and government officials gathered in Tunis this week for the Forum Mediterranean AI (FMIA), aiming to chart an independent course in artificial intelligence that avoids reliance on products from Silicon Valley or Beijing.

Unlike many AI conferences focused on chatbots or social media, FMIA’s discussions centred on practical applications, including water management and crop forecasting, highlighting the region’s pressing challenges.

Currently, the generative AI market is dominated by American companies such as OpenAI, Google and Microsoft, whose cloud services offer efficiency but come with strategic dependencies. China, meanwhile, has extended its influence through the Digital Silk Road, with firms such as Huawei embedding Chinese infrastructure in 5G networks and fibre optic systems.

France is positioning itself as a potential bridge for Mediterranean nations. Nadia Hai, France’s Ambassador and Interministerial Delegate for the Mediterranean, highlighted the country’s AI infrastructure, which includes 81 laboratories—the most in Europe—as a possible partner for regional countries seeking alternatives to American or Chinese systems.

France advocates co-development with Mediterranean partners rather than treating them merely as consumers, aligning with projections that the global AI market could reach $740 billion by 2030 with annual growth of more than 36 percent.

Alongside the main conference, a hackathon is engaging early-stage teams to develop AI tools addressing local issues.

Expert coaches are guiding participants to transform ideas into prototypes, with the hope of securing local funding post-event.