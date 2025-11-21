AFRICA
2 min read
Tunis hosts forum on Mediterranean AI seeking independent path
The Mediterranean AI Forum brings together thought leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts in the field of artificial intelligence.
Tunis hosts forum on Mediterranean AI seeking independent path
Forum Mediterranean AI (FMIA) Charts Independent Path Between Tech Superpowers / TRT World
November 21, 2025

Hundreds of tech leaders, investors and government officials gathered in Tunis this week for the Forum Mediterranean AI (FMIA), aiming to chart an independent course in artificial intelligence that avoids reliance on products from Silicon Valley or Beijing.

Unlike many AI conferences focused on chatbots or social media, FMIA’s discussions centred on practical applications, including water management and crop forecasting, highlighting the region’s pressing challenges.

Currently, the generative AI market is dominated by American companies such as OpenAI, Google and Microsoft, whose cloud services offer efficiency but come with strategic dependencies. China, meanwhile, has extended its influence through the Digital Silk Road, with firms such as Huawei embedding Chinese infrastructure in 5G networks and fibre optic systems.

France is positioning itself as a potential bridge for Mediterranean nations. Nadia Hai, France’s Ambassador and Interministerial Delegate for the Mediterranean, highlighted the country’s AI infrastructure, which includes 81 laboratories—the most in Europe—as a possible partner for regional countries seeking alternatives to American or Chinese systems.

France advocates co-development with Mediterranean partners rather than treating them merely as consumers, aligning with projections that the global AI market could reach $740 billion by 2030 with annual growth of more than 36 percent.

Alongside the main conference, a hackathon is engaging early-stage teams to develop AI tools addressing local issues.

Expert coaches are guiding participants to transform ideas into prototypes, with the hope of securing local funding post-event.

RECOMMENDED

The initiative also seeks to retain Tunisian AI talent domestically, rather than seeing them migrate to Europe. Infrastructure and energy remain critical concerns.

Local data centres are considered essential for safeguarding sensitive information, while powering AI’s energy-intensive operations poses a challenge in a region with limited electricity capacity. North Africa’s abundant solar potential offers a long-term solution, but converting it into reliable data centre power would require billions in investment.

Tunisia’s National AI Strategy for 2025–2030 aims to stimulate the sector through tax incentives, regulatory sandboxes and other measures under the Startup Act.

The strategy also includes creating guaranteed customers by digitising public services—such as health records, court systems and administrative functions—providing local AI firms with a stable market for their technologies.

The FMIA forum reflects a growing determination in the Mediterranean to develop an AI ecosystem that is sovereign, locally grounded, and globally competitive, rather than dependent on the technological dominance of distant powers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package