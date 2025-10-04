TÜRKİYE
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
5-year extension to strengthen existing cooperation, according to decision published in Official Gazette.
The decision, approved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: AI) / Other
October 4, 2025

The agreement between Türkiye and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) on establishing a regional cooperation centre in Türkiye has been extended, according to the Official Gazette.

The decision, approved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, extended the agreement signed on February 9, 1999, for an additional five-year period starting from Feb. 15, 2025.

The decision, published in the Official Gazette on Saturday, shows that the extension aims to further strengthen the existing cooperation between Türkiye and UNIDO in the future.

