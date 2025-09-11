FBI Director Kash Patel has said that a suspect taken into custody following the fatal shooting of US conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has been released after being interrogated.

"The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement," Patel wrote on X on Wednesday. "Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in the interest of transparency.”

The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the FBI are co-leading the investigation in unison with the Utah County Attorney’s Office, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and local police departments.

Additional details were not immediately available, but earlier, officials at a press conference described the individual in custody as a "person of interest."

"We have a person of interest in custody. The investigation is ongoing, but I want to make it crystal clear right now to whoever did this: We will find you, we will try you, and we will hold you accountable to the furthest extent of the law," Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told reporters.

Pressed by a reporter on Patel's assertion that a suspect was apprehended, Cox maintained: "We have a person of interest in custody that is being interviewed right now."

Related TRT World - Who was Charlie Kirk, right-wing youth leader shot dead at Utah university event?

"Political assassination"

In a statement released by the Utah DPS hours later, the initially apprehended suspect was named as George Zinn.

However, Zinn was quickly charged with obstruction and released. A second suspect, Zachariah Qureshi, was taken into custody and also released after being interrogated by law enforcement.

”There are no current ties to the shooting with either of these individuals,” Utah DPS’s statement noted, adding that a manhunt was ongoing.

Cox maintained, however, that Kirk's murder was a "political assassination." He said that based on information that has been gathered so far, there is no indication that another person was involved in the shooting.

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said the only information that authorities have on the suspect was taken from closed-circuit television camera feeds and cautioned that the quality of the footage is subpar.

"We do have that. We're analysing it, but it is security camera footage, so you can kind of guess what the quality of that is," he said. "We do know (the suspect was) dressed in all dark clothing, but we don't have a much better description other than that."

Asked if the person in custody matches the person seen in the footage, Mason said "that's what we're trying to decide right now."

The Utah DPS report said that in the current stage of the investigation, the shooting is believed to be a targeted attack, where the shooter fired from the roof of a building down to the location of the public event in the student courtyard.

However, “any additional clarifications cannot be provided to protect the integrity of our investigation,” the statement said.