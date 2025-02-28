Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the country has entered a new phase through its "Türkiye without terror" efforts, a day after PKK terror group's jailed ringleader Abdullah Ocalan called for the dissolution of all groups under the terrorist organisation and urged an end to its more than 40-year-long terror campaign.

Speaking at the Halic Congress Center in an event to mark the 30th anniversary of the Kanal 7 Media Group, Erdogan said that Türkiye faced "very serious difficulties in its 40-year trial against terrorism" while emphasising that "almost all of the excuses that the terrorist organisation used as a tool for exploitation have either been eliminated or resolved."

"As of yesterday, a new phase has been entered in the 'Turkey without terror' efforts that started with the bold initiative of our People's Alliance partner, Nationalist Movement Party Chairman Mr. Devlet Bahceli, and advanced with our determined stance," he added.

In its 40-year terror campaign, the PKK terror group — recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has caused over 40,000 deaths, including women, children, and the elderly.

Erdogan said, "We have the opportunity to take a historic step on the path to the goal of tearing down the wall of terror that has been erected between our thousand-year-old brotherhood."