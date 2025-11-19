US President Donald Trump has authorised the CIA to prepare covert operations inside Venezuela as part of a broader pressure campaign against President Nicolas Maduro's government, a report said.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing multiple people briefed on the matter, that Trump signed off on potential covert measures that could be meant to prepare a battlefield for further action.

At the same time, the report said the White House has reopened back-channel talks with Caracas, during which Maduro at one point signalled he might step down after a transition period.