Pakistan issued a flood alert on Wednesday for some southern districts, warning of torrential rains, as rescue teams continued searching for missing people in the country's northwest, where severe floods killed hundreds over the past week.

The new warning is for the same southern regions struck by climate-induced catastrophic deluges in 2022 that killed thousands of people.

The National Emergencies Operation Centre said expected rainfall of up to 100 millimetres (about 4 inches) over the next 24 hours could submerge highways, disrupt transport, and damage power and telecommunications networks in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, and Sukkur in the southern province of Sindh.

At least 41 people have been killed in rain-related incidents nationwide over the past 24 hours, the disaster management agency said, mostly in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region and in the city of Karachi, where torrential rains on Tuesday flooded streets and disrupted daily life.

Schools in Karachi remain closed.

Pakistan has suffered above-normal monsoon rains, killing at least 746 people since June 26. Officials say 437 of these deaths are since August 14.

Meanwhile, rescuers in the northwest pressed on with a grim search for nearly 150 people missing in the district of Buner, where floodwaters carrying massive boulders and mud swept through villages, flattening homes and leaving piles of rubble.