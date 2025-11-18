US
FIFA could relocate matches if US host cities fail to ensure security — Trump
Trump says governors and mayors will "have to behave," highlighting California in particular, which suffered major wildfires earlier in the year.
Trump and Infantino talks about the upcoming World Cup at the White House. / Reuters
November 18, 2025

US President Donald Trump has suggested that FIFA World Cup matches scheduled to be held in American cities next year could be relocated if local officials fail to guarantee security.

Responding to a question about potential impacts should FIFA shift games to other cities, Trump said governors and mayors "are going to have to behave," pointing specifically to California.

"In the case of California, you have a problem, you have high crime," he said, adding that parts of the state recently suffered major wildfires.

"If we didn't go in, from the crime standpoint, you would have had a disaster."

Trump said he would love for Los Angeles to host the matches as planned, but emphasised that the federal government must be allowed to assist if needed.

"If they want help during this, I would love to send in the National Guard, or whoever is necessary, to help them. I want it to be great. I'd love it to be in Los Angeles," he said.

The United States will host World Cup matches in 11 cities during June and July 2026 as part of a tournament co-hosted with Mexico and Canada.

Easier tickets

Trump also said his country will expedite visas for foreign visitors with tickets to FIFA World Cup matches taking place next year in 11 US cities.

Washington will set up a scheduling system for visa-interview appointments that prioritises foreign fans attending World Cup matches, which will take place from June 11 to July 19.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that government agencies had worked "to ensure that soccer fans from all around the world are properly vetted and able to come to the US next summer easily."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the State Department added 400 consular officers to process visas, doubling the presence in certain countries.

"The US is offering prioritised appointments so fans can complete their visa interviews and show they qualify," Rubio said.

At the White House, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said 5 million to 10 million people would come to the US for matches.

Over one million tickets have been purchased so far by fans from 212 countries, FIFA said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
