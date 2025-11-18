US President Donald Trump has suggested that FIFA World Cup matches scheduled to be held in American cities next year could be relocated if local officials fail to guarantee security.

Responding to a question about potential impacts should FIFA shift games to other cities, Trump said governors and mayors "are going to have to behave," pointing specifically to California.

"In the case of California, you have a problem, you have high crime," he said, adding that parts of the state recently suffered major wildfires.

"If we didn't go in, from the crime standpoint, you would have had a disaster."

Trump said he would love for Los Angeles to host the matches as planned, but emphasised that the federal government must be allowed to assist if needed.

"If they want help during this, I would love to send in the National Guard, or whoever is necessary, to help them. I want it to be great. I'd love it to be in Los Angeles," he said.

The United States will host World Cup matches in 11 cities during June and July 2026 as part of a tournament co-hosted with Mexico and Canada.

