Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received warm congratulations from US President Donald Trump on his birthday on Tuesday and praise for his efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine, as tense trade talks continued between the two countries.

"Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social, describing his call with Modi as "wonderful" and praising India's leader for doing a "tremendous job".

Modi, posting on X, thanked Trump for his greetings, said he was determined to take bilateral ties to "new heights" and supports Trump's efforts towards a "peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict".

Ties between New Delhi and Washington have been under tension since Trump raised tariffs on most Indian exports to 50 percent last month in retaliation for New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil.

White House officials have accused Indian oil refiners of profiteering and argued that New Delhi's decision to buy Russian crude has helped finance Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Related TRT World - Days after the SCO spectre, Trump and Modi signal optimism over US-India trade talks

But over the last week, the leaders of both countries have offered more conciliatory public statements and said they remain committed to continuing trade negotiations.

And on Tuesday, Indian and US trade officials held discussions in the capital New Delhi.

The US delegation included Brendan Lynch, assistant trade representative for South and Central Asia.

"Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the US, the discussions were positive and forward looking covering various aspects of the trade deal," an Indian commerce ministry statement said.