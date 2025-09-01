The GPS system of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's aeroplane was jammed while en route on Sunday to Bulgaria, where it landed safely, an EU spokesperson has said, confirming earlier media reports.

"We can indeed confirm that there was GPS jamming, but the plane landed safely in Bulgaria. We have received information from the Bulgarian authorities that they suspect that this was due to blatant interference by Russia," the spokesperson said on Monday.

The Russian government did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The EU gave no further details, but the spokesperson said the incident would reinforce the bloc's "unshakable commitment to ramp up defence capabilities and support for Ukraine" against Russia's three-and-a-half-year-old military offensive.

In a statement, Bulgaria's government said the GPS signal was lost as von der Leyen’s plane approached the southern city of Plovdiv, prompting air traffic controllers to switch to ground-based navigation systems to ensure a safe landing.

The incident occurred while von der Leyen was on a four-day tour to EU member states that border Russia.

"The EU will continue to invest in defence spending and in Europe's readiness even more after this incident."