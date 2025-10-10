WORLD
1 min read
Protests erupt in Madagascar as thousands demand President Rajoelina resign
Demonstrators led by the youth coalition “Gen Z Madagascar” rallied in Antananarivo over worsening power and water outages, escalating into calls for regime change amid a harsh police crackdown.
Protests erupt in Madagascar as thousands demand President Rajoelina resign
Protesters are tear-gassed by police during a protest calling for the president to step down in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Thursday, October 9, 2025. / AP
October 10, 2025

At least 1,000 anti-government protesters marched in Madagascar's capital on Thursday, demanding that President Andry Rajoelina resign.

The demonstration in Antananarivo came amid the most significant unrest in the island country in years, with police using tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

Organised by “Gen Z Madagascar,” a coalition of students and youth, the protests were sparked by frustration over water and power cuts but soon turned into calls for Rajoelina to step down, with the president's dissolution of the government and fresh appointments to selected portfolios doing little to restore order.

On Wednesday, Rajoelina accused those calling for his resignation of wanting to destroy the country while telling a gathering at the state palace that he would change the nation's fortunes within a year.

Recommended

Lawyers for the protesters told reporters that 28 of their clients had been referred to the prosecutor's office for formal charges.

RelatedTRT World - Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Pakistani troops on alert after deadly Afghanistan border clashes
Israel starts releasing Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire deal
EU revives Gaza border monitoring mission
Hamas completes release of 20 Israeli captives as part of first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal
Xi calls for greater role of women in politics, pledges $110M to boost global gender equality effort
European far-right figures exploit AI videos to fuel racist, anti-Islam sentiment online
World powers rally behind Gaza ceasefire at Sharm el-Sheikh summit
1,968 Palestinian prisoners to be released under ceasefire agreement: Palestinian Prisoners' Office
Trump vows to resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan clash amid rising tensions
Hamas begins release of Israeli prisoners, transfers first seven to Red Cross in Gaza
Hostage release to begin in Gaza at 8 am, Israeli media report
North Korea likely received help from Russia on submarines: South Korea
Trump says he will send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if war with Russia not settled
Ghana boat capsize kills 15, mostly children: authorities
Trump says 'the war is over' in Gaza, praises Türkiye’s role in ceasefire
Iran will not attend Gaza summit in Egypt: FM