At least 1,000 anti-government protesters marched in Madagascar's capital on Thursday, demanding that President Andry Rajoelina resign.

The demonstration in Antananarivo came amid the most significant unrest in the island country in years, with police using tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

Organised by “Gen Z Madagascar,” a coalition of students and youth, the protests were sparked by frustration over water and power cuts but soon turned into calls for Rajoelina to step down, with the president's dissolution of the government and fresh appointments to selected portfolios doing little to restore order.

On Wednesday, Rajoelina accused those calling for his resignation of wanting to destroy the country while telling a gathering at the state palace that he would change the nation's fortunes within a year.