Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Turkish National Security Council urges international community to act immediately to stop the "genocide" in Gaza and hold perpetrators accountable.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chairs the National Security Council meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Türkiye, September 30, 2025. / AA
September 30, 2025

Türkiye's top security body has pledged to ramp up counterterrorism operations, reaffirmed support for a two-state solution in Cyprus, offered to mediate in the Ukraine war, and called for urgent global action to halt what it termed the "genocide" in Gaza.

The National Security Council (MGK), convened on Tuesday under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reviewed counterterrorism efforts, regional conflicts and pressing international issues.

According to a statement from the Presidency's Communications Directorate, the Council was briefed on domestic and cross-border operations against the PKK/KCK, PYD/YPG, FETO and Daesh terror groups, and reaffirmed its determination to eliminate all threats to Türkiye's unity and security.

It emphasised the goal of achieving a "terror-free Türkiye" and extending the same vision to neighbouring regions, stressing that expansionism under the pretext of terrorism would not be tolerated.

The MGK also discussed regional stability, reiterating support for Syria's territorial integrity and Iraq's security, while pledging to resist efforts to drag neighbours into wider conflicts.

Turning to Gaza, the Council condemned what it called Israel's "illegitimate policies" that have caused a humanitarian catastrophe and starvation.

It urged the international community to act immediately to stop the "genocide" and hold perpetrators accountable, noting that Türkiye will continue to support all constructive steps toward a just and lasting peace.

On Cyprus, Ankara reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution based on the "sovereign equality and equal international status" of Turkish Cypriots, pledging to oppose any actions that could undermine peace on the island.

The Council expressed concern over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the risk of its escalation, saying Türkiye is ready to assume more responsibility in efforts to restore peace.

It also stressed the importance of normalisation with Armenia, highlighting the strategic value of a transport corridor linking mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan, which it said would benefit the entire region.

The MGK reviewed developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina, reiterating support for the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and constitutional order.

The Turkish security body further underlined Türkiye's resolve to defend its national interests and contribute to regional peace and stability.

