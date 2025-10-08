WORLD
1 min read
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Ursula von der Leyen called for new strategies to counter hybrid threats that have rattled European officials in recent weeks.
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Von der Leyen warns hybrid threats aim to unsettle citizens and test resolve. [File Photo] / Reuters
a day ago

Recent drone incidents and other airspace violations show Europe is facing hybrid warfare to which it must respond with measures that go beyond traditional defence, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"This is not random harassment," von der Leyen said in a speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"It is a coherent and escalating campaign to unsettle our citizens, test our resolve, divide our Union, and weaken our support for Ukraine. And it is time to call it by its name. This is hybrid warfare."

Von der Leyen did not say Russia was responsible for all the incidents but said it was clear Russia aims to "sow division" in Europe.

European officials have already attributed some of the recent incidents to Moscow.

Recommended

"Tackling Russia’s hybrid war is not only about traditional defence," von der Leyen said.

"This requires a new mindset for all of us. We can either shy away and watch Russian threats escalate, or we meet them with unity, deterrence and resolve."

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indian cough syrup maker arrested after 17 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh
World's oldest president seeks an eighth term in Cameroon amid rising youth anger
Canada condemns violent anti-Muslim attack near Toronto
Gaza ceasefire deal set to be signed at 0900 GMT, guarators include Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt and US
Petro says last vessel bombed by US in Caribbean was Colombian
Israel devastated 83 percent of Gaza City: UN
NATO allies hone multi-domain strike capabilities in Poland exercise
Spain enacts arms embargo on Israel after parliamentary approval
Israel killed or maimed 64,000 children in Gaza: UNICEF
From Palestinian refugee to Nobel: Yaghi hails science's 'equalising force'
Attack on Ecuador president was 'assassination attempt'
Stop press! A journalist chronicles life and death in the killing fields of Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
Türkiye urges end to sanctions on Syria, calls for united action against terrorism
Greenland PM seeks closer EU ties in historic first address amid Trump ambitions
Palestinian journalists march with 'coffins' to mark two years of Israel's Gaza genocide
Ousted Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina indicted in enforced disappearance cases