United Nations — World leaders have warned that a Palestinian state could be established in the near future if political will and international support are aligned, emphasising that Israel’s illegal annexation and unilateral moves threaten any sustainable peace.
At the UNGA 80 sidelines, foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Norway, Spain, Jordan, and Egypt reaffirmed that a lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict hinges on Palestinian sovereignty.
"We could have a Palestinian state in relatively short order," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, said. "One that is also very much sustainable and viable, and can live in harmony with its neighbours in Israel."
The Saudi minister said the US proposals are focused on creating a network to achieve that goal, "which obviously needs to be an immediate priority. We are very grateful that the US is focused on finding a solution for that, which obviously needs to be an immediate priority."
Reflecting on the recent meeting of Islamic and Arab countries with President Trump in New York, Prince Faisal said, "The Arab and Muslim countries made very clear to the President the danger of annexation of any type in the West Bank, and the risk, of course, of potential peace in Gaza, but also for any sustainable peace at all. And I feel confident that he understood the position of the Arab and Muslim countries, as well as the risks and dangers of annexation in the West Bank."
He stressed that "Saudi Arabia is clear that there cannot be a process of normalisation between the Kingdom and Israel without a Palestinian state."
The minister recalled the founding UN resolutions establishing the state of Israel and Gaza, noting that "the 1967 borders are understood by international law to form the borders of the state of Palestine."
"Gaza flotilla no threat to anyone"
Norway's Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide, noted that recognition of Palestine has grown globally. "We were together with Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia, recognised the state of Palestine and, over the last days, we've had a wave of recognition from Western countries, taking the number of countries that have recognised Palestine to 159."
Eide added, "What we wanted to put on table that there shall be a two-state solution, that Israel cannot have an internal veto against what's happening with the people and on the territory that they illegally occupy. We are working closely with this group of Arab foreign ministers."
Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno highlighted financial support for the Palestinian Authority. "Israel is trying to collapse the Palestinian National Authority financially. That's why yesterday I announced that Spain will disburse 50 million euros for the Palestinian National Authority."
On the flotilla carrying Spanish citizens to Gaza with aid, he said, “We have sent one of our ships to go along with them in a rescue operation. I want to be very clear. The people who go in those boats, the Spanish citizens that are in those boats, are peaceful people with a humanitarian objective. They are no threat to anyone. They are using their right under international law to navigate in free waters."
Albares added, "And those Spanish citizens, they have all the diplomatic, cultural, and political protection of the Spanish citizens."
"International force in Gaza"
Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, underlined security coordination in Gaza.
"We, in Egypt, in cooperation with Jordan, are providing training to Palestinians to be part of the Palestinian security force to be deployed in Gaza in coordination with the Palestinian Authority."
He added that Egypt is open to the idea of deploying an international force in Gaza, but it should be mandated by the Security Council.
"The objective should be to help and support the Palestinian Authority to realise its own independent state."
Prince Faisal emphasised that a Palestinian state is feasible.
"If there is serious will, and we know from the Palestinian Authority that they are ready and willing to address these issues in any reasonable and pragmatic way, we could have a Palestinian state in relatively short order," he said.