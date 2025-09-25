United Nations — World leaders have warned that a Palestinian state could be established in the near future if political will and international support are aligned, emphasising that Israel’s illegal annexation and unilateral moves threaten any sustainable peace.

At the UNGA 80 sidelines, foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Norway, Spain, Jordan, and Egypt reaffirmed that a lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict hinges on Palestinian sovereignty.

"We could have a Palestinian state in relatively short order," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, said. "One that is also very much sustainable and viable, and can live in harmony with its neighbours in Israel."

The Saudi minister said the US proposals are focused on creating a network to achieve that goal, "which obviously needs to be an immediate priority. We are very grateful that the US is focused on finding a solution for that, which obviously needs to be an immediate priority."

Reflecting on the recent meeting of Islamic and Arab countries with President Trump in New York, Prince Faisal said, "The Arab and Muslim countries made very clear to the President the danger of annexation of any type in the West Bank, and the risk, of course, of potential peace in Gaza, but also for any sustainable peace at all. And I feel confident that he understood the position of the Arab and Muslim countries, as well as the risks and dangers of annexation in the West Bank."

He stressed that "Saudi Arabia is clear that there cannot be a process of normalisation between the Kingdom and Israel without a Palestinian state."

The minister recalled the founding UN resolutions establishing the state of Israel and Gaza, noting that "the 1967 borders are understood by international law to form the borders of the state of Palestine."

"Gaza flotilla no threat to anyone"

Norway's Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide, noted that recognition of Palestine has grown globally. "We were together with Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia, recognised the state of Palestine and, over the last days, we've had a wave of recognition from Western countries, taking the number of countries that have recognised Palestine to 159."

Eide added, "What we wanted to put on table that there shall be a two-state solution, that Israel cannot have an internal veto against what's happening with the people and on the territory that they illegally occupy. We are working closely with this group of Arab foreign ministers."

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno highlighted financial support for the Palestinian Authority. "Israel is trying to collapse the Palestinian National Authority financially. That's why yesterday I announced that Spain will disburse 50 million euros for the Palestinian National Authority."