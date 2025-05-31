The northern Egyptian city of Alexandria was struck by sudden and severe weather on Saturday, including strong winds, heavy thunderstorms, and hail, prompting local authorities to declare a state of emergency and delay school exams.

In an official statement, Alexandria Governorate reported widespread disruption across the city.

The storm brought down trees, damaged streetlights, and left several roads flooded.

Emergency teams were deployed to remove debris and drain rainwater in a bid to restore normalcy.

Footage shared on social media captured scenes of waterlogged streets, lightning strikes, toppled utility poles, damaged vehicles, and torrential downpours, triggering panic among residents.

Low-pressure system