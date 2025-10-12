Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Egypt on Monday to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit, as invited by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and US President Donald Trump, said Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran.

On Sunday, Duran wrote, on X: "Our President is scheduled to deliver a speech at the summit and to hold consultations with the leaders of the participating countries."

More than 20 world leaders are expected to attend the summit, which will be co-chaired by Sisi and Trump.

Mediators US, Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye are to ink a guarantee document at the Gaza summit, a diplomatic source told AFP.

A Hamas official on Saturday told AFP the group would not take part in the formal signing of the Gaza peace deal in Egypt.

"The matter of the official signing we will not be involved in," political bureau member Hossam Badran said in an interview, adding that Hamas "acted principally through Qatari and Egyptian mediators" during ceasefire talks in Egypt.

Israel will also not send a representative to the peace summit.

"No Israeli official will attend," Shosh Bedrosian, a spokeswoman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told AFP on Sunday.