AFRICA
2 min read
Sudan slams global ‘silence’ on RSF atrocities in Al Fasher and Bara
Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salem urges international action to label the Rapid Support Forces as terrorists during talks with IOM chief Amy Pope, amid rising displacement and humanitarian needs.
Sudan slams global ‘silence’ on RSF atrocities in Al Fasher and Bara
Since April 15 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. / Reuters
November 11, 2025

Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salem condemned the international community’s silence over ongoing violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Al Fasher, North Darfur and Bara in North Kordofan on Monday.

The remarks came during his meeting in Port Sudan with the head of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Amy Pope, who arrived in Sudan for a five-day visit, according to Sudan’s official news agency SUNA.

Salem denounced “the international community’s silence over the ongoing violations committed by the RSF in Al Fasher and Bara."

He stressed “the need for concerted international efforts to designate the RSF as a terrorist organisation.”

The minister also reaffirmed the government’s full commitment to facilitating humanitarian work and ensuring the safety of humanitarian personnel, highlighting continued partnership with the IOM, particularly in projects supporting the voluntary return of Sudanese migrants.

RelatedTRT World - UN warns Sudan war crippling South Sudan's economy, fuelling instability

Sudan faces a worsening humanitarian crisis amid a bloody conflict between the army and the RSF, which has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of people since April 2023.

Pope expressed “solidarity with Sudan following the recent RSF takeover of Al Fasher and the grave, widespread violations committed against residents and civilians, which forced large numbers to flee to the areas of al-Dabba in the Northern State and Tawila in North Darfur,” according to the agency.

RECOMMENDED

The director-general reaffirmed the IOM’s partnership and its efforts to address the humanitarian needs of newly displaced people in al-Dabba and Tawila.

The city of Bara in North Kordofan has also seen large-scale displacement after RSF forces seized control on October 25 as part of their war with the Sudanese army.

RelatedTRT World - UNSC rebukes RSF over Al Fasher siege, 'ethnically motivated' atrocities in Sudan

Authorities and organisations have accused the RSF of killings and torture.

On October 26, the RSF seized control of Al Fasher and committed massacres, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that the assault could lead to the country’s geographical partition.

Nearly 89,000 people were displaced from Al Fasher and its surroundings in North Darfur last month, according to IOM.

Out of Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF currently controls all five states of the Darfur region in the west, except for parts of northern North Darfur, which remain under army control.

The military still holds most areas across the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and center of the country.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations