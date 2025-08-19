WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
'We have no lessons to learn': France slams Netanyahu for accusing Macron of anti-Semitism
Paris rebukes Israeli leader over claims tied to France’s plan to recognise Palestinian state at UN next month.
'We have no lessons to learn': France slams Netanyahu for accusing Macron of anti-Semitism
Macron confirmed in July that France would formally recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly. / Reuters
August 19, 2025

France has hit back after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused President Emmanuel Macron of fuelling anti-Semitism by announcing that France will recognise Palestinian statehood at the United Nations in September.

The French presidency on Tuesday called Netanyahu’s allegation "abject" and "erroneous," saying: "This is a time for seriousness and responsibility, not for conflation and manipulation."

Netanyahu’s accusation was laid out in a letter to Macron, which claimed anti-Semitism had "surged" in France following his announcement.

"Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this anti-Semitic fire. It is not diplomacy, it is appeasement. It rewards Hamas terror, hardens Hamas’s refusal to free the hostages, emboldens those who menace French Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets," Netanyahu wrote.

Macron confirmed in July that France would formally recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly.

RelatedTRT Global - France to recognise State of Palestine at UN in September, says Macron

France would join at least 145 UN member states that already recognise or plan to recognise Palestinian statehood.

Israel-France row flares

Recommended

France’s Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad said on BFM TV that Macron and his government have always been "extremely committed against anti-Semitism."

He stressed: "I’m telling you that this is a matter that should not be instrumentalised… France has no lessons to learn in the fight against anti-Semitism."

The French presidency added that "violence against the Jewish community is intolerable" and highlighted Macron’s instructions to all governments since 2017 to act firmly against antisemitic acts.

The diplomatic clash with France comes as Netanyahu is also escalating tensions with Australia, which is set to recognise Palestine next month.

Earlier on Tuesday, he called Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese a "weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jews."

Australia’s cancellation of the visa of far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman prompted Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to revoke the visas of Australia’s representatives to the Palestinian Authority.

Canberra condemned the move as an "unjustified reaction."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza