Deadly shooting near a mosque in Sweden: police
The attack involved a person with a "personal dispute" with two people attending Friday prayers, and was not motivated by "racism," Swedish Islamic Federation president says.
A large police operation is reportedly underway in the area. / Photo: AFP
August 15, 2025

One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting following Friday prayers near the Orebro Mosque in Sweden, police said, adding they believed it was linked to feuding organised crime gangs.

According to the broadcaster SVT News, several shots were fired shortly after Friday prayers ended and people began to leave.

A preliminary investigation into the incident has begun.

While a large police operation is reportedly underway in the area, several rescue units and police officers, as well as seven ambulances, are on the scene.

'Not motivated by racism'

Police suspect the shooting was gang-related, according to information obtained by the Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

They also believe it was an "isolated incident," not directly targeting the mosque.

President of the Swedish Islamic Federation Tahir Akan told Anadolu the attack was not directed at the mosque or its congregation and was not motivated by “racism.”

He explained that a person waiting near the mosque had a “personal dispute” with two people attending Friday prayers.

"As planned in advance, the attacker shot and injured the two people he had a dispute with as they were leaving Friday prayers. Since there was a doctor among the congregation, the first intervention was carried out by the doctor. I was informed that one of the injured is in serious condition, while the other sustained minor injuries,” he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
