Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan to separate and legalise 13 settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said.

“We continue to lead a revolution of normalisation and regulation in the settlements. Instead of hiding and apologising – we raise the flag, build and settle.



This is another important step on the path to actual sovereignty in Judea and Samaria (West Bank),” Smotrich said on Sunday.

The decision to separate the settlement outposts came during a Cabinet meeting held on Saturday night.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemned the Israeli move as a “desperate attempt to impose a fait accompli.”

Smotrich's comments “confirm that settlements, in all their forms, are a racist colonization project aimed at displacing our people, stealing their land and holy sites, and imposing a hateful apartheid regime, in flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian laws and conventions," it said in a statement.

Hamas called on the international community to take action to stop Israel’s illegal settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.