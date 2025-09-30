Alphabet-owned YouTube has agreed to pay $24.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by US President Donald Trump over the suspension of his account following the January 2021 Capitol riots.

The deal makes Google the last of the three major tech companies to resolve lawsuits Trump filed in July 2021, accusing them of unlawfully silencing conservative viewpoints.

He had also sued X, and Facebook owner Meta, as well as their chief executives.

Meta and X agreed earlier this year to pay settlements.

In January, Meta reached a $25 million deal, with $22 million designated for a fund to build Trump’s planned presidential library in Miami.

In February, X settled for about $10 million.

Under the YouTube agreement, $22 million will be paid on Trump’s behalf to the Trust for the National Mall, a nonprofit designated to finance a $200 million ballroom that Trump is building at the White House.